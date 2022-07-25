Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.37 and last traded at $81.45. 7,142,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,519,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,839,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

