Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 102,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,200 shares.The stock last traded at $83.49 and had previously closed at $84.62.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
