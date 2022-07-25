Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 102,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,200 shares.The stock last traded at $83.49 and had previously closed at $84.62.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 760.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.