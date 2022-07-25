Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.06. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,716. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

