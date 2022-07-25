Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,938. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.85.

