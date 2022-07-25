Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,652 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 46.9% of Mangham Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 68,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.31. The stock had a trading volume of 61,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,105. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.