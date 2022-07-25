Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,283,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $363.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

