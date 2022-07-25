Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

