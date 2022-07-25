Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

MS opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

