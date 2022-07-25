Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,326 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,658,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,339 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,198,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 761,415 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 720,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 391,453 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,188,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

TSEM stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

