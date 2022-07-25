Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 110,005 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,005 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.55% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,581.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.5 %

APAM stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.



