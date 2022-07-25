Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 41,170 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $21,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.9% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Ichor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $856.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

Insider Activity

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

