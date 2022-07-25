Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.59% of Moelis & Company worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moelis & Company Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of MC stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The company had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

