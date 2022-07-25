Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 127,511 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 127,511 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 376,177 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,481,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $65.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 119.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

