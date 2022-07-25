Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,091 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.52% of N-able worth $24,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of N-able by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 529,742 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of N-able by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after buying an additional 570,567 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,032,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 622,273 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,694,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of N-able by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 605,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 138,774 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 190.84. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.29 million. N-able had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.68%. N-able’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

