Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,861 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $30,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.63.

NYSE:IQV opened at $221.74 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

