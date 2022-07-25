Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,223 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.17% of nVent Electric worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,637,000 after purchasing an additional 143,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,298 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,729,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,641 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $91,151,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,233 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.