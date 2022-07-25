Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,106 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 116,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $41.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

