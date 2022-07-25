VAULT (VAULT) Trading 40.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VAULT (VAULT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $162,269.04 and approximately $6.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00031800 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 610,988 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VAULT

