Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.45 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 616,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 594,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,683 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

