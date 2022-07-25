Versor Investments LP Acquires 11,861 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 366.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,094 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,650 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $70.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.82. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

