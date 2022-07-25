Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of AJG opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average is $162.95. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

