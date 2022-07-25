Versor Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,127,000. Whiting Petroleum comprises about 2.1% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 1.79% of Whiting Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,255,000 after purchasing an additional 127,013 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 707,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

Whiting Petroleum Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $68.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

