Versor Investments LP Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.21.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $220.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

