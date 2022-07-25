Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,443,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,436 shares during the quarter. Atotech accounts for approximately 2.8% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Atotech were worth $75,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atotech by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,609 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $9,526,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Atotech by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATC stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Atotech Limited has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

