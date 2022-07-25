Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,678 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,612 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Bancshares comprises about 1.3% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 3.71% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $33,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $41.18 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $839.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABTX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

