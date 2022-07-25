Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 114,379 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,879,000. Alleghany comprises about 3.6% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned 0.85% of Alleghany at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Alleghany by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Alleghany by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alleghany by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on Y. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Stock Up 0.0 %

Y stock opened at $837.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $833.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $775.09. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share.

Alleghany Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.