Versor Investments LP Sells 3,073 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $85.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.