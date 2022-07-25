Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 4,278 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after acquiring an additional 438,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after buying an additional 1,866,249 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,288,000 after purchasing an additional 113,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.