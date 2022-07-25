Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $16.85 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $16,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.44. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.