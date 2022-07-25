Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $499,000 in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.14. 47,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,242. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.