Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 15,665 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,968,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,794. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.