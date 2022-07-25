Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,118 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.15. 402,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,577,547. The firm has a market cap of $452.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.89.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

