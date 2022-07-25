Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 253 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,794. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,261 shares of company stock worth $2,601,376 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

