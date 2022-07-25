Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 7,173 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 523,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 277,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. 16,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,552. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

