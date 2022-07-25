Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,659,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,881,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,300,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 117,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $44.29.

