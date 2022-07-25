VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Price Target Cut to $0.25

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to $0.25 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VTGN. Jefferies Financial Group cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,676. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.06. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,637,286 shares in the company, valued at $18,367,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 337.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.