Vitruvian Partners LLP Boosts Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,826 shares during the quarter. Alteryx makes up 5.3% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vitruvian Partners LLP owned approximately 1.21% of Alteryx worth $49,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alteryx by 798.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alteryx by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.79.

Shares of AYX traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

