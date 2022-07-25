Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 293.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.57. 1,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,578. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -1.01.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

