Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 189,758 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.92.
Vy Global Growth Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $570.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.
Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vy Global Growth Company Profile
Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
