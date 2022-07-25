Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,688,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,370 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.72.

PANW stock opened at $513.84 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

