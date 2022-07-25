Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 720 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in MSA Safety by 20.0% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $129.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $112.89 and a one year high of $167.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 286.78 and a beta of 0.92.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 408.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

