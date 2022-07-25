Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 2.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $126.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.30. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

