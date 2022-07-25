Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 2.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waste Connections Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $126.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.30. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Connections (WCN)
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Don’t Play Around With Mattel, Hasbro Is A Better Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.