Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.