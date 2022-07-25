Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Watsco worth $27,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $254.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

