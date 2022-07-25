Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Weber Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of WEBR stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $6.44. 140,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,097. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. Weber has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weber will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Weber in the second quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Weber in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Weber in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

