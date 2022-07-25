Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 174,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 82,935 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

