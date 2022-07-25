Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Snap (SNAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):

7/25/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

7/25/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00.

7/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $10.00.

7/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00.

7/19/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Snap was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

7/18/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $18.00.

6/16/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

6/6/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $30.00.

6/2/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

6/1/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $23.00.

Snap Trading Down 39.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

