WesBanco (WSBC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.2 %

WSBC stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,232.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,340 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WesBanco by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WesBanco by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

