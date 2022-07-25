Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WDOFF opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

