Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $100.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s previous close.

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE WAL traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.29. 9,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $7,202,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $81,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $47,298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 418,505 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

